Cayuga Medical Center volunteers head down to New York City

CAYUGA, NY – There was a celebratory send-off for some Healthcare Heroes in Ithaca this morning.

A crowd gathered outside Cayuga Medical Center to wish luck to a group of doctors, nurses and support staff from the hospital that have volunteered to work in the epicenter of pandemic, New York City.

The healthcare workers responded to an email last week seeking volunteers to assist at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

They filled two buses provided by Cornell University for the trip.

Vice President for Public Relations John Turner says Cayuga Medical Center is like a close-knit family.

“Everyone supports one another. Seeing this kind of overwhelming response, and everybody understanding the importance of social distancing, everyone had masks on to really protect one another. But, I’m really not surprised to see all of the internal people who showed up to see our team off,” says Turner.

Supporters lined their route out of town, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office provided an escort and the Ithaca Fire Department hoisted a large American flag.

The workers are expected to stay in New York for at least 30 days.