SCHUYLER COUNTY – Cayuga Health System of Ithaca is using its mobile testing unit to test the residents of a nursing home in Schuyler County for COVID-19.

Cayuga Health, which has been conducting far more testing than other hospital chains in our region, tested residents at the Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility in Montour Falls on Monday.

The healthcare provider is taking a proactive approach to testing at-risk individuals and those that are most vulnerable to complications from the disease.