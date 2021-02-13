Cayuga Health suspending services at Urgent Care facility

Effective Monday, February 15th, Cayuga Health will be temporarily suspending services at the Ithaca Urgent Care located at 10 Arrowwood Drive, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will be re-allocating all staff and resources of the Urgent Care to the hospital until we are able to reopen.

Other Cayuga Health clinical services located on Arrowood Drive, Cayuga Health’s East Campus, will remain open. They include Surgicare, Imaging, and Cayuga Hematology Oncology Associates (CHOA).

Many other communities locally and across the country are experiencing the same issues and are temporarily suspending services at Urgent Care centers. Cayuga Health states that its staff continues to rise up to the many challenges that we have faced over this past year and persevere. They remain hopeful as we move through 2021 as Covid-19 cases subside and the vaccines continue to rollout.

Patients seeking emergent care are being directed to the Emergency Department at Cayuga Medical Center or their primary care physician for non-emergent care. The Cayuga Medical Center Urgent Care Center in Cortland will remain open.