Cause of 74 Front Street fire revealed

BINGHAMTON, NY – An electric heater and a couch are being blamed for the towering blaze that destroyed a Binghamton apartment house yesterday.

Demolition of 74 Front Street began yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday morning, fire ripped through the old wood-framed building, making 15 members of Binghamton University’s men’s lacrosse team homeless.

A fellow student who lives nearby is credited with saving them.

According to Fire Marshal Al Gardiner, the student came to the house to work on a project and discovered a couch in the first floor living room on fire.

He quickly alerted the residents who all escaped unharmed, but lost all of their possessions.

Gardiner says an electric baseboard heating register ignited the fabric of the couch.

He says he ordered the demolition because the building’s chimney was in danger of collapse.