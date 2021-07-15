Cats! Exhibit at the Roberson Museum and Science Center opens

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get ready to pounce on an all new exhibit at Roberson Museum and Science Center.

Cats! opens tomorrow and explores the rich history and culture of our favorite felines.

The exhibit features wild cats down to house cats, and also explores the myths of black cats and their depictions in pop culture.

There are even projectors showing pictures and videos of pet cats sent in by visitors.

Roberson Executive Director Michael Grasso says not only are cats an interesting species, but they can also teach us a lot.

“There’s a certain allure to them, they show up in different cultures across the world, they are known for their somewhat unusual personalities in a lot of cases, and we have a lot that we can learn from cats,” says Grasso.

The exhibit opens to the public on Friday and will be up for a year.



And next Saturday the museum will host a family Cats! day from 11 to 3:30, where kids can come participate in cat themed activities.

Register at Roberson.org.