Cats, Cookies and Coffee meet and greet event at Every Dog’s Dream

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Here is your chance to get up close and personal with the cats at Every Dog’s Dream Rescue for the first time in over a year and a half.

The event Cats, Cookies and Coffee kicks off tomorrow at 2.

Those interested are able to sign up for 1/2 hour timeslots in which they’ll visit each cat room for 5 minutes.

On the way out, they can grab a refreshment.

“We’ve been waiting and waiting, mostly for our cats, we have so many gems here,” says volunteer Ann Marie VanNostrand.

Every Dog’s Dream currently has about 50 to 60 cats, which often get overlooked because of kitten season.

“Many people are adopting kittens, but they’re missing out on these adult kitties, because an adult kitty – what you see is what you get,” says VanNostrand.

And, if you decide to adopt, VanNostrand says to pay some attention to the shier ones, too, and says they often open up more when you bring them home.

“They just need their own space. They need to know they’re safe and they need to know they loved,” she says.

If you choose to come tomorrow, VanNostrand adds some great cats to look at are Renee, Precious and Shakira.

Call or stop into Petco to grab your tickets!