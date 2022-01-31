BINGHAMTON, NY – Mayor Jared Kraham raised a flag outside City Hall today to honor the annual Catholic Schools Week.

Official and students from the Catholic Schools gathered outside to help raise the flag and kick off the week.

The theme for the Catholic Schools of Broome County for 2022 is Faith, Excellence and Service.

Seton Catholic Central, All Saints, Saint Johns and Saint James are all participating in the week long activities.

Kraham says we should all take this week to recognize all the work the students do in our community.

“An important part of the curriculum is a focus on civic engagement. The students that matriculate through the catholic schools here locally are civic minded, they understand the importance of local government, understand the importance of getting involved,” says Kraham.

Academic, athletic, and performing talent shows will be going on this week.

Several masses will also be held.

Schools will be doing pajama day, their own version of the Olympics, teacher appreciation day, and much more.

Go to CSBCSaints.org/CSW for a full list of activities.