BINGHAMTON, NY – Students, faculty and staff are finishing up Catholic Schools Week with celebrations, competitions and community service projects.

Mayor Rich David hosted students from Seton Catholic Central and Saint John the Evangelist Elementary for the annual Catholic Schools flag raising this morning outside of City Hall.

Roughly 700 students from kindergarten through 12th grade plus 100 kids in pre-K attend 4 Catholic schools in Broome County.

President of Broome County Catholic Schools Elizabeth Carter says the schools have been able to offer in-person instruction 5 days per week for most of the school year.

“For that, I have to thank our principals, our faculty, and our students for following all of the health and safety regulations because that has made a big difference. Also, thank you to our parents who take care of the students when they’re not in school and make sure they’re safe,” says Carter.

Carter says that while enrollment for the pre-K dropped by 100 this year, it was offset by a 100 student increase in K-12.

This week, students held a winter clothing drive, wrote thank yous to frontline medical workers and letters to nursing home residents.

The schools also held talent, academic and phys ed competitions.