Catholic Schools of Broome County opt for 5 days a week in person learning

BINGHAMTON, NY – As schools are preparing to reopen for the start of the new academic year, Catholic Schools of Broome County is giving it’s children the option to learn in-person or remotely.

Seton Catholic Central will have most of its students back in classes this year, with only 15 to 20% electing to stay home for classes.

The school, with its typically small class sizes, will have 5 day school weeks that last until the middle of the afternoon as always.

Students will have mask breaks when they are eating lunch or playing outside, so long as they practice social distancing.

Classes will be divided up between in person and remote learning, with some teachers handling both tasks.

Catholic Schools of Broome County President Elizabeth Carter says her biggest fear is not about how safe the children are at school.

“What happens when they leave here and they go home, and they are hanging out with kids after school, or they’re doing stuff on the weekends. We have no control over that. We need our parents to partner with us because I think that’s going to be the places where students can get with each other without masks, nobody’s monitoring them,” says Carter.

The facility has purchased all the essentials, like hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray.

It has also purchased over 3,000 masks with the Seton logo on it.

Elementary school students will be in 1 room the entire day, with teachers rotating in and out to teach different lessons.

Carter says the school surveyed both parents and teachers to learn what they wanted to do.

The new academic year begins September 14th.