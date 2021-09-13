Catholic Charities of Broome County holds Thanksgiving Basket sign-ups

Blocks painted with the words give thanks a white background with a basket of fresh produce.

BROOME COUNTY – Catholic Charities is making sure every family has an opportunity to have a meal this Thanksgiving.

Families in need who live in the county can now sign up for a Thanksgiving basket.

All families who sign up will get information about a date, time and place to pick up their basket a week or two prior to Thanksgiving, the weekend of November 19 through November 21.

When a family signs up, they will be provided a confirmation number needed to pick up the basket.

One basket per household. If you’d like to register, call 211 or 1-800-901-2180 now through October 16.