Catholic Charities of Broome County holds Thanksgiving Basket sign-ups

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blocks painted with the words give thanks a white background with a basket of fresh produce.

BROOME COUNTY – Catholic Charities is making sure every family has an opportunity to have a meal this Thanksgiving.

Families in need who live in the county can now sign up for a Thanksgiving basket.

All families who sign up will get information about a date, time and place to pick up their basket a week or two prior to Thanksgiving, the weekend of November 19 through November 21.

When a family signs up, they will be provided a confirmation number needed to pick up the basket.

One basket per household. If you’d like to register, call 211 or 1-800-901-2180 now through October 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News