Catholic Charities holds backpack giveaway event

BINGHAMTON, NY – An organization is giving back to the community by hosting an event that will support students as they begin the this school year.

Catholic Charities hosted a back-to-school event this morning that featured a backpack giveaway.

The school supply list grows annually, and Catholic Charities says after a year of COVID families are struggling to afford the necessary supplies.

Renee Spear is the Executive Director at Catholic Charities and she says an event like this is huge for many people in the community.

“Catholic Charities is only one agency throughout this county that can support people, but there are a lot of other agencies that do. If we all work together we can support as many people as possible who have needs in this county. It’s very important for people to know what those other agencies are,” says Spear.

Other agencies at the event were Molina Health Care, A New Hope Center, a Veterans agency and more.

Backpacks includes items like notebooks, pens, crayons, and markers.

Kids also were able to get free haircuts from 12 to 2 and there was also a Red Cross blood drive.