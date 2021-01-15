Castle on the Hill virtual tour to take the locks off one of the oldest, mysterious buildings in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s an elusive building, locked for 28 years that can be seen from almost anywhere in the City of Binghamton.

The Broome County Historical Society will be taking the locks off (figuratively) next Wednesday for a 45 minute virtual tour of the New York State Asylum at Binghamton.

“Anybody you talk to either used to work there, has a family member that used to work there, or has heard stories about it,” says Broome County Historian Roger Luther.

The tour, hosted by Luther, will have 3 main parts: the history, the photos, and what comes next.

“People that watch will see stuff that hardly nobody has ever seen,” says Luther, who has been in the building about a dozen times.

The building, also dubbed “the Castle on the Hill,” has been locked since 1993. Luther says The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier (PAST) hosted the last walking tour, weeks before it was shut.

Luther says he will be going over every inch of the building, from basement to attic, from when the structure served as the first addiction treatment center in the country to its transition into a state hospital.

“I’ve had the privilege of being able to talk to a lot of former employees over the years. People that worked there even as far back as the 40s and 50s. There’s some incredible stories associated with that,” says Luther.

If you want to view the presentation, you can do so on Wednesday night at 6:45 over Zoom.

However, the tour is drawing in a high number of interested people, so Luther recommends getting on early.

If you are unable to get in, the event will also be live streamed of PAST’s Facebook page.

And, if all else fails, Luther says he will most likely be repeating it in the near future.

“I’m amazed at the response to this,” Luther adds.