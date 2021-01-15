Castle on the Hill asylum tour to show new side of historic local building

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Historical Society will be taking the figurative locks off one of the most mysterious buildings in Binghamton History.

Castle on the Hill: A History and Virtual Tour of the Asylum at the Greater Binghamton Health Center will be held over Zoom Wednesday evening hosted by Broome County Historian Roger Luther.

The tour will detail the rich history of the building in the first part, which served as the first addiction treatment center in the country.

The second part will be a photo tour, followed by talk about the asylum’s future.

“It’s a very important part of our local history. Anybody you talk to either used to work there, has a family member that used to work there, or has heard stories about it. It’s this beautiful, mysterious structure sitting up on a hill outside of Binghamton,” says Luther.

Luther says the building has been locked to the public since 1993.

Those interested in attending via Zoom can get the link at BroomeHistory.org under programs.

Due to heavy interest, if the Zoom event is capped, the event will also be streamed at the Preservation of the Southern Tier’s Facebook page.

Luther says due to the extremely high interest, he also plans on repeating the presentation in the near future.