VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A dilapidated landmark in Vestal was torn down this morning to make way for a gourmet hot dog and ice cream stand.

The apartment building that Vestalites had affectionately dubbed “The Castle” on Route 26 was demolished by LCP Group of Vestal.

Owners Bill Stewart and Felicia Davis are planning an affordable and relaxed outdoor atmosphere for their new eatery called Funky Beez.

They plan to serve all-beef hot dogs with a choice of 30 different toppings, hard ice cream, soft serve and large freak shakes.

The couple had originally bought the property to operate as rental apartments, but soon discovered the terrible condition the Castle structure was in.

In fact, it was condemned by the town and the tenants were forced to move out.

Luke Silver of Silver’s Contracting is renovating the remaining building for the restaurant operation.

He says the turret which gave the Castle structure its name was actually built of wood with a thin stone facade.

“I know people loved driving by it for years however it was kind of an eyesore. We’re tearing that down to do what we’re going to be doing over here which is going to be far more beneficial for the community.”

Silver says there’s a lot of work to be done in the hopes of a June opening for Funky Beez.

All of the seating will be outdoors with public restrooms indoors.

Down the road, they hope to be able to host events like live music and car shows at the venue.