Castle Creek repeat sex offender pleads guilty to child porn charges

CASTLE CREEK, NY – A Castle Creek sex offender is going to prison on child porn charges after posing as a teenage girl online.

41 year-old Chad Swartwood plead guilty, admitting that he established several social media accounts in which he pretended to be a girl in order to solicit explicit images from underage boys.

The U-S Attorney’s Office says that between December 2017 and December 2018, he sent sexually explicit text messages and explicit images of girls to accounts he thought belonged to boys.

Investigators also found child pornography on his cell phone.

Swartwood was already a Level 3 sex offender, having been convicted of sexually abusing a 9 year-old boy he was babysitting in 2000.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.