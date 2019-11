A Castle Creek man will also spend considerable time in prison for child pornography charges.

41-year-old Chad Swartwood pled guilty on Monday to the charges.

Swartwood faces anywhere from fifteen to forty years in prison for impersonating a teenage girl and engaging in explicit texts and exchanging images with minor boys.

The range is extensive because of a previous conviction in 2000, when Swartwood abused a nine year old child.

Judge McAvoy will sentence Swartwood in March of 2020.