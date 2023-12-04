NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A lucky guest at Tioga Downs hit the jackpot on Friday night and won more than $200,000.

According to Tioga Downs, the guest drew two seven of diamonds before the dealer revealed the same card during a game of Blackjack Blazing 7s. This caused the player to hit the progressive jackpot of $238,807.

Tioga Downs referred to this win as one of the biggest jackpots that the casino has ever given out. The most recent big blackjack win before the Dec. 1 payout was on June 3, 2022. Last summer’s lucky guest won $364,718.23.

New Yorkers struggling with gambling problems can call 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369) for help.