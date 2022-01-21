CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Carthage man has been arrested for the alleged sexual exploitation of children.

On January 20, after a joint investigation by the New York State Police, the Tampa FBI Office, the Fort Drum Army CID, the Jefferson County CAC/CPS, and the Village of Carthage Police Department, 38-year-old Michael J. Rosas of Carthage, NY was arrested on the following charges:

Dissemination of an Unlawful Surveillance Image in the First Degree (Class E Felony)

Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree (Class E Felony)

Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (Class E Felony)

Forcible Touching (Class A Misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Rosas is currently in the Jefferson County Jail on a $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in the City of Watertown Court on January 28th, at 10 a.m.