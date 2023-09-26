VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Held in honor of a local woman’s strong and courageous battle, the CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Fundraiser is returning for its sixth annual year.

The CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation is hosting their annual fundraiser on October 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vestal Elks Lodge. The event features a 50/50, raffles, food, live music, and more. Those planning to attend can also participate in a cornhole tournament. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit local women undergoing treatment for Triple Negative Breast Cancer as well as the CARRIE-ON scholarship program.

The CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to easing the financial stressors of Triple Negative Breast Cancer. Each year, just before the holiday season, they donate $1000 to patients in need at the Lourdes Breast Care Center and allow them to use the money how they see fit, no strings attached. The foundation says they want to provide help to local grandmothers, mothers, daughters, sisters, and aunts at a time in their life when it’s needed the most. The foundation also funds a $500 scholarship for high school seniors who are pursuing a career in nursing.

The foundation was created by Cindy and Richard Crowningshield in 2018 after the passing of their daughter, Carrie Crowningshield. Carrie was a nurse at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City and dedicated her life to caring for others. The foundation works to keep Carrie’s memory alive as they continue her legacy of spreading kindness to the community.

The Vestal Elks Lodge is located at 2071 Vestal Parkway.