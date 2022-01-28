BINGHAMTON, NY – From Johnson City graduate to the NFL, this local is now leaving his mark in Binghamton.

The Carolina Panther’s own DaQuan Jones says he didn’t have the best up-bringing, but he made the most of his time here in J-C.

However he thanks the school system, teachers, and coaches for keeping him on a straight path and shaping him into who he is today.

From early on he knew he wanted to open up some kind of bar or club.

Jones says due to traveling to different cities for football, he’s experienced a lot of different venues, so he used that to create Legacy Lounge.

“I wanted to bring that ‘it’ factor to Binghamton where you can go out and it’s like, if you’re dressing up and you’re wearing your best outfit and everyone is wearing a hoodie, it almost feels wasted. Just from talking to people I get that a lot, so I wanted everybody to come in, dress nice, and be able to taste some nice tasting cocktails and have a good time,” says Jones.

Legacy Lounge is located at 20 Hawley Street.

Jones adds that there is a food-truck that sits outside as well.

Its open Thursdays 4 to 1, Fridays 4 to 2, Saturday 4 to 3 and Sunday 4 to 1.

Brunch is offered both Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 to 2.

Friday, January 28 is the Grand Opening.