BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco will make a rehab start with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow night at Mirabito Stadium.

Carrasco, 36, is in his 14th major league season. He spent 11 seasons with the Cleveland Guardians before being traded to the Mets with Francisco Lindor in 2021. In his MLB career he is 104-87 with a 3.92 ERA.

Carrasco was placed on the IL in mid-April with a small bone chip in his elbow.

The Rumble Ponies will face the Hartford Yard Goats and first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

You can buy tickets by visiting bingrp.com, calling 607-722-3866, or going to the box office at Mirabito Stadium.