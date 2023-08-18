BINGHAMTON, NY- (WIVT/WBGH) Ahead of the new school year, Binghamton has partnered with CARES to ensure every child in the city is prepared to enter the classroom.

CARES is hosting its 7th annual backpack and school supply giveaway next week. In an effort to give students an equal chance to learn and succeed, children who attend the Binghamton City School District can receive a backpack full of school supplies free of charge. This year is their biggest giveaway to date, with 11 hundred backpacks prepared for the kids. President of the Board of Directors Denise Yull says this event is very important to her.

“We are always hoping that no child feels unprepared for the school year as they start, and we want to help ease the burden of families who might not be able to get every school supply that their children need. So, just as much as it takes a village to raise a child, we believe it takes a community village to help children get prepared for school and to be successful in school,” said Yull.

CARES will be hosting six giveaways next week, complete with food and activities.

You can join them on Wednesday at Walnut Street Park, Thursday at the Lee Barta Community Center, and Friday at Rec Park, Saratoga Apartments, and Carlisle Hills Apartments from 10 a.m. to noon.