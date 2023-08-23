BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away for free over the next two days.

This morning, CARES held the first of five backpack giveaway events taking place this week. The first was at the Walnut Street Park in Binghamton.

School supplies include notebooks, binders, pencils, crayons, rulers, tissues, and more. Each bag also includes a children’s book.

The backpacks are available for pickup on a first-come first-served basis. All Binghamton City School District families and students in grades K through 12 are welcome.

The acting CEO of CARES, Denise Yull says that this was the first year holding the event at the Walnut Street Park, and the turnout was great.

“It’s more than just giving away backpacks, its a community building exercise. So we can kind of come, learn who your neighbors are. I’m originally from Buffalo, we’re the city of good neighbors, but Binghamton is now my home, and it really is a place where neighborhood means something,” said Yull.

The event was more than just the giveaway, VINES had a table of information, and representatives from the NAACP were getting people registered to vote.

There will be fpur more backpack giveaways over the next two days.

Tomorrow at the Lee Barta Community Center from 10 until noon. On Friday there will be one at Rec Park, plus the Saratoga and Carlisle Community Centers, all from 10 till noon.