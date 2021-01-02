Caregiver arrested after stealing over $20,000 from elderly man

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton woman was arrested on Christmas Eve after stealing over $20,000 from an elderly man.

Thirty-six-year-old Vanessa Brice had been a care taker for a 92 year old man from September to December.

During that time, Brice was able to gain access to his bank accounts and credit cards, using them to make purchases.

She had the bank statements sent to a personal email so as not to be tracked.

Brice also wrote a check to herself for $8,000 by forging the man’s signature.

In total, Brice stole over $21,000.

She was arrested and charged with Forgery, Criminal Impersonation, and two counts of Grand Larceny.