SIDNEY, NY – A local car dealership is celebrating 35 years of service in our area.

The Scoville -Meno Family of Dealerships originated in 1981.

In 1987, the founders, Steve Scoville and Jim Meno were looking to grow their business in small, local communities, and found a home in Sidney.

In 1996, a parcel was purchased at 18 Union Street, and a 13 thousand square foot sales and service facility was built, where the dealership still operates today.

The Sidney location sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands of vehicles.

Scoville-Meno currently has twenty-three full-time employees.

The company also has dealerships in Bainbridge, Oneonta, and Owego.