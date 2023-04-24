ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Friday, April 21st, at approximately 5:40 p.m., a car backed through the front of Rossi’s Pizza located on Oak Hill Avenue in Endicott.

A 2014 Jeep Compass was driving in front of the business when the driver allegedly mistook the gas for the break and reversed into a front window causing extensive damage.

The driver was a 55-year-old woman from Endwell. Her name has not yet been released.

Three Rossi’s employees sustained minor injuries in the incident. One was transported to Wilson Hospital for evaluation, and the other two were treated on the scene and released.

The Endicott Police Department is currently investigating the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to contact them at 607-785-3341.

As of Saturday afternoon, the restaurant is back open.