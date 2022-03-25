WASHINGTON, DC – Lowering the price of lifesaving drugs is top of mind for many in Congress.

The issue is the focus of several different pieces of legislation.

Many Americans are struggling to afford the medication they need.

“Seniors are sick and tired of being pharma’s piggybank and funding their high profits,” says AARP Georgia State Director Debra Tyler-Horton.

It’s a problem lawmakers want to solve, Senator Raphael Warnock is introducing a bill to cap out of pocket prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare.

“It is unconscionable that our country would allow our seniors to go without the medication they need to live healthy lives, because of high costs,” says Warnock.

Senator Tammy Baldwin is co-sponsoring Senator Warnock’s other bill to cap the price of insulin at $35.

And both support a measure to allow Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs.

“I’m going to continue working to get the job done on this much needed reform. Because not only does it save patients money, it saves taxpayers money,” says Baldwin.

Democrats are hopeful this is an issue that can get traction with Republicans too and are ready to negotiate.

“If somebody has got an idea, I’ve got an idea, we put those ideas together,” says Warnock.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito believes this can be a bipartisan push.

“Capping prices may not be where the consensus is, but something that leads to lower prices, much much lower prices, is I think on everybody’s radar screens,” says Capito.

Senate leader Chuck Schumer plans to bring the insulin legislation to the Senate floor in the next few weeks.

“There should be nothing remotely partisan about making sure Americans don’t go broke to manage their diabetes,” says Schumer.



