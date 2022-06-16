ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Pride Center of the Capital Region announced the return of the Capital PRIDE Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 12, in Albany’s historic Washington Park. The Capital Pride parade will kick off at 11:45 a.m., starting down State Street onto Lark Street, and then Madison Ave.

The Festival will feature International superstar DJ Drew G, one of Albany’s Hottest Party Bands, Grand Central Station Band, Albany’s Annual Drag Revue, and a special preview performance from the Playhouse Stage Co. Hosting the master of ceremonies during the event will be Fly 92.3 DJ and comedian Shawn Gillie.

This year’s Capital Pride Festival is presented by Hannaford Supermarkets. Officials said headliners will include the Pussycat Dolls’ Carmit Bachar and iHeartRadio Music Award Nominee JORDY.

Capital PRIDE and the Capital Pride Parade and Festival vendors help benefit the critical programs and services of the Pride Center of the Capital Region. The annual attendance of over 25,000 people, is the largest pride celebration in the northeast outside of New York City and Boston.