Canopy growth to honor commitment to Broome County

A hemp production company says it still plans to invest $125 million in Greater Binghamton, despite a change in leadership.

Canopy Growth has fired CEO Bruce Linton but Interim CEO Mark Zekulin tells US Senator Chuck Schumer that the company is still committed to Broome County. Canopy announced earlier this year a plan to take over a Felchar manufacturing plant at 47-51 Pine Camp Drive in Kirkwood. The project involves establishing a first-of-its-kind industrial park that would process hemp for a variety of uses including medicinal products such as CBD.

Schumer says the project will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to our area with the potential for expansion.