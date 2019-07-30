Canopy Growth announces future Hemp Industrial Park in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. – A first of its kind facility in Kirkwood was officially announced today with great fanfare.

A news conference was held at the future site of Canopy Growth’s $150M Hemp Industrial Park.

Canopy Growth President Rade Kovacevic says the company will be working with local farmers on growing over 2,000 acres of hemp.

That hemp will then be brought to the facility to extract the CBD resin which will be used in a wide variety of manufactured good such as skin care products, pet food, beverages and more.

He says the Kirkwood facility will be Canopy’s manufacturing hub on the Eastern seaboard and its uses won’t stop there.

“In addition to that what we’re looking at is building an ecosystem of a hemp industrial park where other companies that want to use the byproducts of the hemp we use. For example we don’t use the stalks in our processing. Other companies can use it to make everything from animal bedding to car doors. From that perspective we’re looking to attract local American entrepreneurs to come here set up business, benefit by the ecosystem and infrastructure we’re developing and bring more success. And through that we’re hoping to have a major impact on the local economy,” he says.

Plans for this project were green-lighted after the Hemp Farming Act of 2018 was passed and signed into law as part of the 2018 Farm Bill.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who backed the bill, says that the Southern Tier has the makings to become the Silicon Valley of Industrial Hemp.

And Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, whose work in getting industrial hemp legalized dates back to 2014, says this is a big win for our region.

“It’s not one of these companies that has fifty different balls in the air, this is it for them. The fact that it took eight months shows their level of commitment, excitement and focus. We’ll do everything we can, there’s more to do federally,” Schumer said.

“This is exactly what I hoped would happen. It takes a dedicated group of people to believe in something and it really just checks off all the boxes with what we’re trying to do here. Especially pleased that our local agriculture is going to have a new crop to grow but also ties into our legacy of manufacturing and innovation,” said Lupardo.

The project is expected to bring about 400 jobs to Broome County initially.

Schumer says with the great potential of the park and the other businesses it can attract there could be hundreds of more jobs to follow.