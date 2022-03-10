ALBANY, NY – The Office of Cannabis Management announcing today that equity-entrepreneurs with prior Marijuana convictions will be the first to get licenses to sell cannabis in New York State.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine shows us what this means for the industry.

Not only will New Yorkers who have cannabis convictions be the first to get licenses to sell it, but also their family members.

“At the age of 13, I was first arrested for carrying a couple bags of weed. And then eventually went down a spiral. Since then, I’ve been arrested 6 times and then I went in for my last final time for a 7 year prison sentence,” says NYC resident Coss Marte.

Once he got out, he started a fitness business called Conbody—employing others who were once incarcerated. Now, he’s looking to expand into the cannabis industry.

“Each individual is allowed to go after 3 licenses, so hoping to open up 3 stores. If I get approved for all 3, I want to continue with a similar mission, hiring people who have been justice impacted, giving people an opportunity. Some of my employees work part time. They’d love to have another job on the side,” says Coss.

Attorney Lauren Rudick says allowing people with convictions to get their retail licenses first is a way to help right some of the wrongs of the controlled substances act that disproportionately targeted people of color.

“I don’t see how you could ever give anyone years of their life back after being incarcerated for trafficking and controlled substances, the very same activities that companies are now making millions of dollars on, so it is the first step in what will hopefully be a broader campaign to remediate these issues,” says Rudick.