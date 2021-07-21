Cannabis farming bill

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo signed New York’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act into law this spring to legalize recreational adult use cannabis.

But, much of the framework to legally grow, sell and buy the product has yet to be set up.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on a legislative proposal to help get the ball rolling for growers.

The Office of Cannabis Management which will oversee the marijuana industry in New York State is not yet fully operational or staffed.

Senator Jeremy Cooney says right now it appears to just be a website with some information.

((Jeremy Cooney, NYS Senator))

I don’t know who is currently behind the magic curtain if you will, but clearly, we do not have an Executive Director, because that individual has to be confirmed by the New York State Senate, and that has not come up for a vote yet.

Cooney says the New York State Senate also will need to confirm a Board chair.

While the Office is in the works, Cooney has a bill to give “adult-use cultivator provisional licenses” to growers.

((Jeremy Cooney, NYS Senator))

Our legislation will allow farmers across New York to plant seeds in the ground so that we don’t fall further behind and miss another growing season.

Under the bill, if the Office of Cannabis Management hasn’t created a process for issuing licenses by January 1st, the Department of Agriculture and Markets would grant the provisional ones until OCM is able to do so.

((Jeremy Cooney, NYS Senator))

We know that before there’s a vibrant new market place there actually has to be a product to sell, and so we want to make sure that we don’t miss a growing season in that process.

The Office of Cannabis Management falls under the umbrella of the New York State Liquor Authority and will regulate the medical marijuana industry as well.