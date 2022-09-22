BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting the next ‘Catch a Contact Career Summit’ at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on September 24th.

NYS Cannabis Connect offers this event series through a collaboration with the NYS Department of Labor and state-wide outreach.

“This event cultivates a centralized networking space for a growing cannabis industry full of job openings and opportunity. Businesses and job seekers alike are able to connect, learn, and fill positions. Cannabis needs more than growers–from accounting and security to design and marketing, there is an abundance of transferable skills needed,” says the organization.

The Summit includes a variety of key industry speakers, vendor booths, job opportunities and networking, and a Q&A panel with industry professionals.

The event is free, open to the public, and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can register today at summit.nyscannabisconnect.com.