There’s another opportunity for people interested in participating in New York’s upcoming recreational marijuana industry to get information and advice.

The New York State Cannabis Growers and Processors Association has divided the state into regions and is holding discussions with interested parties.

The Southern Tier Committee will meet on Monday in downtown Binghamton featuring experts on New York’s evolving regulations along with best practices.

Vice Chair Damien Cornwell says it can be difficult to get straight answers about straight questions.

“It’s important if people are looking to get involved, organizations like NYCGPA are going to be key if you want to make the right decisions and get the right information to go forward. One mistake is all it takes and next thing you know, you won’t have a chance to get a license or be a part of this field on its onset,” he says.

The Southern Tier Committee will hold more monthly meetings across its 9 county region.

Last week, the state awarded its first batch of provisional marijuana cultivation licenses to small farmers who already had state licenses to grow hemp.

The first retail licenses are expected to be announced in the next few months.

Monday’s meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Just Breathe at 75 Court Street in Binghamton.

To register, go to http://NYCGPA.org/southern-tier.