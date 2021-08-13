Candor man arrested for allegedly threatening State Trooper with shotgun

CANDOR, NY – A Candor man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a State Trooper with a shotgun.

State Police say that yesterday at 8 P-M, the trooper was driving along Straits Corners Road when he came upon 35 year-old Dustin White walking along the road carrying a shotgun.

When the trooper stopped to investigate, White allegedly pointed the firearm at the officer before fleeing to his nearby home and barricading himself inside

He finally surrendered shortly before 6 this morning.

White is charged with menacing a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.