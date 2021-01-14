Candor Emergency Squad lacking funds

CANDOR, NY – The Candor Emergency Squad is in need of help after a devastating financial year in 2020.

The emergency squad has been run as a volunteer service to the town of Candor and the surrounding area for nearly 6 decades.

The squad is funded entirely by fundraising, donations, billing, and grants to support the E-M-T’s and drivers.

However, due to lack of volunteers, and the pandemic, the squad is struggling to make ends meet.

While the squad has approached the town of Candor for financial aid, they are unable to help fund the service until 2022.

In response to their financial issues, a Go Fund Me page was started, seeking $250,000.

Squad Captain Kelly Starkweather has worked with the squad for 12 years, and is a lifelong Candor resident.

She says the thought of them potentially needing to shut down operation would be devastating for the area.

“It’s scary. It is scary, not just for my own loved ones, but the community members. Thinking, you’re having a massive heart attack, and you could be waiting 30 to 40 minutes for an ambulance. Or, you’re in a car accident, and you’re bleeding, and you’re waiting 30 to 40 minutes for help. It’s a scary thought,” says Starkweather.

The squad is hosting a town hall meeting this evening at 6:30 at Candor High School to discuss various options and help get the word out about their needs.

The GoFundMe page was created 3 days ago, and has already raised over $3,000

To donate, you can visit GoFundMe.com and search Candor Emergency Squad.