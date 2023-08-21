VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local gym invited young student athletes and their families to free presentation called living without limitations.

Synergy Athletics in Vestal hosts a summer program called the GRIT Athlete Performance Program. Local celebrity and cancer survivor, Dan Kosick stopped by the gym to give the athletes a presentation focused on motivation and overcoming obstacles.

As a teenager, Kosick battled cancer in his right leg above the knee, and eventually needed an amputation. Kosick calls his presentation, Living without Limitations because he believes every challenge presents the opportunity to grow.

“I had a lot of obstacles in life and those obstacles, I feel like have led to a lot of opportunities in my life. And I think, most things in life, depends on how you look at it. If you look at it as a setback or an obstacle, it tends to get in the way. If you see it as an opportunity, you kind of grow from it and have a lot more success in life. And I feel like that’s sort of what I’ve figured out and I’d love to share my message with others,” said Kosick.

The focus of the GRIT Athletic’s Program is to build character and confidence in young athletes, and Kosick’s message goes hand-in-hand.

After the presentation, Kosick hit the weights with the kids to show that your only limitation is yourself.