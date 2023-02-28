BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Members of the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club heard about the inspirational journey of one of their won today as she defies the odds in her battle against cancer.

Suzanne Clark gave a presentation today titled “Survival Beyond Expectations is Possible.”

She and her husband John own South City Publick House and Terra Cotta Catering.

In 2017, Suzanne was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer, a rare and deadly form of cancer.

Only 5% of people with glioblastoma make it to 5 years and Clark was given 14 months to live.

She had surgery, radiation and 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

But since then, she’s relied on non-medical strategies for keeping the cancer at bay, including nutrition, faith and setting future goals.

Clark says she’s been especially inspired by the book “Radical Remission” which looks at ways people have successfully survived cancer.

Clark says she’s not satisfied with just making it to the 6 year mark.

“Instead of just staying home and enjoying, relishing in that fact, I’m compelled. I’m on a mission from God. When I meditate and think, ‘Why am I still here?’ I am here to share my story and to help people find hope. Not just in cancer, but in all the challenges that they find.”

Back in 2017, a major fundraiser was held at Terra Cotta’s banquet hall to help the Clarks pay their expenses and offer her support.

She was known as the Butterfly Warrior.

Clark says her goal is to one day go on tour as a professional motivational speaker.

She wants to help people develop a better work/life balance, reduce the stress in their lives and preserve their sense of self while helping others.

Clark says she will never be cancer free and will always have glioblastoma cells in her brain.

She goes for an MRI every 3 months to make certain the cells aren’t forming tumors.