Cancer fighter and survivors given the chance to look their best at the “Women’s Day of Beauty”

BINGHAMTON, N.Y – Some women cancer fighters and survivors were given some discounted pampering recently.

The second annual Women’s Day of Beauty was held last week at the Healing Elements Salon and Spa in Binghamton.

The event provided food and beverages, as well as beauty treatments for women who have gone through or are going through cancer.

City Councilwoman Dani Cronce says she first had the idea for the event when receiving a facial from a cancer survivor.

Cronce says the goal is to make survivors feel beautiful after their cancer treatments.

“We have the whole room filled with women who are there going through cancer or who have gone through cancer, that can lift each other up, that can support each other, and create bonds that will last through time,” says Cronce.

The services, such as facials, manicures, pedicures and hairstyling, were included in the $10 ticket.

Money raised at the event from donations and sponsors will go to EnCorePlus, a cancer screening service that helps out uninsured or under-insured women.