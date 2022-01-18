BROOME COUNTY – As omicron cases grow, there’s a chance that no one will be calling you with instructions on your quarantine, as was the cases up until a few weeks ago.

Broome County Will No Longer Contact Trace

Making your own decisions during isolation can be especially hard with the updated CDC guidance that came out shortly after Christmas. Should you stay home for 5 or 10 days?

The science surrounding 5 days:

According to the CDC, COVID-19 is most transmissible 1 to 2 days before symptoms begin and 2-3 days after.

So, if you’re symptomatic, it’s ok to leave quarantine after day 5, as long as symptoms are getting better and you’ve been fever free for 24 hours with no fever reducing medication. Just make sure to wear a well fitting mask at all times when around people following your isolation.

Do I have to tell anyone I tested positive?

Formal contact tracing days seem to be behind us, but you should let people know if you’ve exposed them and encourage them to take some sort of test 5 days after they saw you. The CDC recommends a test regardless of vaccination status.

Anyone with symptoms should stay home in addition to taking a test.

If you tested positive on a home test, you should report it with the local health department.

My Home COVID Test is Positive What Now

Someone in my house is positive. What now?

If someone tests positive in your household, and you’re waiting on your test or are negative, the CDC says to make sure the infected person isolates in a separate room away from the rest of the household.

Masks should be worn if there is any contact with the infected person.