Can I get COVID again? The CDC on reinfections

BROOME COUNTY – According to the Broome County Health Department, over 25,900 people in the county have had and recovered from COVID-19.
Can they get the virus again?
According to the CDC, you can get infected again, however, chances are especially low if you’ve had it in the past 3 months.
The CDC says that if you come in contact with a positive person within 3 months of contracting COVID-19, you do not need to quarantine or be re-tested unless you develop new symptoms.
If you develop symptoms similar to COVID, and you cannot identify the cause, the CDC still recommends you get tested.
These are the same guidelines provided to vaccinated people.
While there is a lot still unknown about reinfection and the rate in which it occurs, the CDC says on their website that reinfection is still considered rare.
Your best chance of being protected from the virus is getting one of the 3 approved coronavirus vaccines.
If you’re unvaccinated, the chances of reinfection increases.