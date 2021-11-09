Can I get COVID again? The CDC on reinfections

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

BROOME COUNTY – According to the Broome County Health Department, over 25,900 people in the county have had and recovered from COVID-19.

Can they get the virus again?

According to the CDC, you can get infected again, however, chances are especially low if you’ve had it in the past 3 months.

The CDC says that if you come in contact with a positive person within 3 months of contracting COVID-19, you do not need to quarantine or be re-tested unless you develop new symptoms.

If you develop symptoms similar to COVID, and you cannot identify the cause, the CDC still recommends you get tested.

These are the same guidelines provided to vaccinated people.

While there is a lot still unknown about reinfection and the rate in which it occurs, the CDC says on their website that reinfection is still considered rare.

Your best chance of being protected from the virus is getting one of the 3 approved coronavirus vaccines.

If you’re unvaccinated, the chances of reinfection increases.