Can I get COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated? The CDC’s guidance on breakthrough infections

With the Delta variant causing a surge of COVID-19 cases, people have to decide if they are going to get vaccinated.

And, for those that are, what are the chances that they will contract the virus?

According to the CDC, “breakthrough” infections occur when a vaccinated person contracts COVID-19 with symptoms.

However, these symptoms are less likely to be as intense as someone who is not vaccinated.

As COVID-19 cases increase, so will the likelihood of breakthrough case. However, few breakthrough cases result in death or hospitalization.

According to the CDC, as of August 23rd, 11,050 patients were hospitalized or died from COVID out of the more than 171 million vaccinated people.

One of the best ways to prevent breakthrough cases is to social distance and wear a mask indoors if you are in an area of substantial spread.

Want a vaccine? Make an appointment here.