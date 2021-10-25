Can I get a booster shot yet? Here’s the criteria and where you can go

FILE – This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BINGHAMTON, NY – As more information from the CDC comes down, here are the people who are currently eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster.

-Those who received either Pfizer or Moderna & had their second dose 6 months ago or longer and…

-Are 65+

-Are 18+ and have an underlying medical condition

-Are 18+ and work in long term care facilites

-Are 18+ and live or work in high risk settings

In addition, Johnson and Johnson boosters are available for anyone who got vaccinated with J&J 2 months ago or more.

You can choose which of the 3 boosters you want to receive, regardless of your first dose.

Boosters are available at most pharmacies and Wegmans, where appointments are required.