Can I get a booster shot yet? Here’s the criteria and where you can go

BINGHAMTON, NY – As more information from the CDC comes down, here are the people who are currently eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster.
-Those who received either Pfizer or Moderna & had their second dose 6 months ago or longer and…
-Are 65+
-Are 18+ and have an underlying medical condition
-Are 18+ and work in long term care facilites
-Are 18+ and live or work in high risk settings
In addition, Johnson and Johnson boosters are available for anyone who got vaccinated with J&J 2 months ago or more.
You can choose which of the 3 boosters you want to receive, regardless of your first dose.
Boosters are available at most pharmacies and Wegmans, where appointments are required.