WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Don’t let the name fool you. Camp Oswego is actually near Windsor and it’s currently for sale.

Nestled between Route 17 and Old Route 17, the 251 acre property features 23 camp buildings, including 11 guest cabins, a large staff home and attached cafeteria and a gymnasium.

Plus, there are outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, campfire sites, picnic areas and archery ranges.

But the highlight is the 30 acre lake that some maps refer to as Fly Pond.

Coldwell Banker Realty is listing the property at $3.65 million.

Real Estate Salesperson Adi Ramada says the private lake is perfect for canoeing, kayaking and jet skis.

Ramada says a developer might choose to build cottages around the lake.

“I think the history it holds is super important. I think the potential is endless, for a developer, for a camp organization or a religious organization. The possibilities are endless here. 251 acres. You can keep part as a camp, you can develop on some. So, we’re excited to see what’s going to come about.”

The property was originally established as a dairy farm in the 1800’s.

In the early 1900’s boys were invited to spend their summers there to learn about farming.

In the 50’s, it became a full-fledged campground, at one point catering to Jewish campers.

In 2016, a Muslim camp, Camp Masjid, began operating and some limited renovations were done, but the camp has been dormant for the past couple of years.

For more information, email adi.ramada@cbrealty.com.