Cameron Beckman wins 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT, NY – The 2021 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open came to an end yesterday, and with it, a new champion was crowned.

Cameron Beckman, making his first appearance in the Dick’s Open, came back from a 3-shot deficit to start the day to defeat World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els by one stroke to win the event.

Beckman mentioned that last week, before the tournament, his putting game was off.

So, he went into a Dick’s Sporting Goods and purchased an Odyssey putter, the same putter he used to birdie 8 holes in the final round.

Fate? Maybe.

“I don’t know. I just thought it’s an interesting story, right? Normally, we get putters for free, and do whatever. But, I was putting so poorly last week, I thought, you know what, I’m going to go buy a putter. And I went to Dick’s and got one. Isn’t that funny?,” he says.