Calvin Coolidge Elementary gets its own Harper Stantz Library

BINGHAMTON, NY – An effort to memorialize a Binghamton teen and her love of reading has been expanded to a second school.

Calvin Coolidge Elementary celebrated the launch of its Harper Stantz Library yesterday.

Each class viewed a slide show and videos about Harper’s life and each student received at least 3 books.

Stantz, a Binghamton High School junior, was struck and killed by a driver high on heroin 2 years ago.

Family friend Caroline Turner and her mother Liza came up with the idea for the library last year and began fundraising to purchase the books.

Horace Mann, where Harper attended elementary, was the first school to receive books last year.

This year’s effort brought in more donations and the Turners offered a library to Coolidge.

“Something so tragic that happened, something beautiful that has come out of it. Just seeing the smiles on these kids faces, just melts your heart. And I know that in Caroline’s words that it would probably also bring a smile to Harper as well,” says Fiato.

Fiato, who is a Kindergarten teacher at Coolidge, and Sue Tracy, a teacher’s assistant, spearheaded the effort.

Their children, Justin and Devon, were friends with Harper and both contributed videos.

A total of one thousand books were given to the school with each classroom receiving 10 to 20 books and the remainder going to the school library.

Meanwhile, Horace Mann is completing a total renovation of its school library which will be named for Stantz.

A ceremonial unveiling and outdoor celebration is planned for later this Spring.