BINGHAMTON, NY – An iconic bull in our area is in need of a new paint job.

Thanks to a grant from the Broome County Arts Council, The Discovery Center put out a call for artists to give Blossom the Bull a facelift.

Interested painters can reach out to the Discovery Center to get a copy of Blossom for their artistic renderings.

Entries are due by April 23rd and will judged by a panel.

The selected artist will receive one thousand dollars for their work.

Interested artists can call 773-8661.