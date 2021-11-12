California man loses dog while in New York City, gets big surprise almost 5 months later

NEW YORK CITY – A California man who lost his dogs in New York City got a huge surprise last month.

When Buddy was laid off from his job in California, he packed up his dogs, a 9 year-old Lab mix named Mulligan and a 2 month old puppy named Espy, and headed to visit his son in Utah.

From Utah, Buddy got on a bus with his dogs to head to New York City to stay with some friends.

On May 17th, Buddy was walking both dogs when a car backfired, scaring both the dogs and causing them to break free of their leashes and run away.

Buddy stayed in the City for weeks attempting to locate his missing pets but, at the end of July, Buddy had to return to California alone.

Mulligan was located by Animal Care Centers of NYC’s Manhattan location a few weeks after he bolted and was taken in as a stray, transferring to the ASPCA Adoption Program in June.

During this time, one of Buddy’s friends was able to identify the dog as Mulligan in August.

Mulligan was with a foster caregiver who worked to help soothe his anxiety and train him for the journey ahead, when members of the ASPCA were able to drive Mulligan back to his owner in California.

After a week long trip spanning 2,600 miles, Buddy and Mulligan were reunited on October 6th.

The ASPCA says Mulligan became fearful around Buddy at first, but as soon as he spoke, the dog wagged his tail and raced toward him.