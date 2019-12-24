C.V. students work on mind and body on Wellness Day

BINGHAMTON – A school in our area gave the kids a break to recharge.

The 13th annual Wellness Day at Chenango Valley Middle School went down on Friday.

The program itself takes up the whole school day, and the students changed classes like they would under normal conditions.

They were able to work on their minds and bodies in classes focusing on art, CrossFit, nutrition, and conditioning.

Chenango Valley Middle School Principal Eric Attleson says days like this help his students grow.

“Wellness Day that we have at the middle school focuses on our social and emotional goals that we have for district. Kids are involved in looking everything from adaptive P-E, looking at the carbon footprint of their existence on this planet, cross-fit, body image. These are all things that we’re working towards with the students on a daily basis to help them improve their social and emotional,” he said.

Attleson says the annual program is fully expected to continue forever, and that the non-traditional education can be a nice change of pace for the students.

A therapy dog was on the scene in an art class while students were painting.