Byrne Dairy’s attempt to come in Endicott, and what’s in the way

ENDICOTT, NY – A law intended to prohibit the sale of tobacco is creating a major roadblock for a proposed development in Endicott.

Byrne Dairy wants to build a convenience store and gas station at the former Friendly’s location on East Main Street in the village.

However, the Syracuse-based chain is reluctant to build if it can’t sell cigarettes and other tobacco products in its store.

But a law passed last May in the village prohibits new businesses from selling tobacco within 1,000 feet of a school.

The proposed Byrne Dairy location would be closer than that to Jennie F Snapp Middle School.

Mayor of Endicott Linda Jackson supports the project and says the village is looking at possible work-arounds or even amending the law.

“This is going to be a big boom for the village. After losing those two big companies, we need something, and we need Byrne Dairy,” says Jackson.

Jackson is referring to the SungEel lithium-ion battery recycling facility and another recycling company proposal that did not come to fruition.

Byrne, which is known for its milk, ice cream and other dairy products, would also include a coffee bar, groceries, made-to-order subs and more.

Jackson says that if the issues with tobacco can be resolved, Byrne Dairy plans to move quickly on the development.